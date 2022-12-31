First Warning Forecast | Damp finish to year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While the Christmas weekend brought snow and bitterly cold temperatures, the New Year’s weekend will see unseasonably mild and damp conditions, at least to start. Showers can be expected Saturday but then exit in time for New Year’s Day on Sunday and the observed holiday on Monday. The next opportunity for precipitation will be in the form of rain Tuesday and Wednesday as a springy feel remains. Eventually, chillier but seasonable air returns Thursday and Friday as a few snowflakes may fly again.

Saturday morning starts cloudy with showers. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s.

Off-and-on showers can be expected throughout the day under a continued cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a breeze.

Showers continue Saturday evening, then taper towards midnight.

Saturday night stays mostly cloudy and dry with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky, though some sun can sneak in across southern and eastern parts of the region. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees where there is more sunshine but stay in the 50s where clouds hold.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see rain showers, perhaps even a few storms, mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Nighttime temperatures stay in the 50s while afternoon temperatures reach the 60s.

Thursday turns chillier with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible.

Flurries are likely Thursday night into Friday morning as low temperatures drop back towards freezing.

Friday afternoon stays mostly cloudy and chilly but turns drier as temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

