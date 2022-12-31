First Warning Forecast | Still feeling like spring for start of new year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the rain, temperatures were still able to top out near the 60-degree mark Saturday afternoon. That is 15 degrees above average and 45 degrees higher than just one week ago. Unseasonably mild weather continues into the first few days of the new year as temperatures continue to reach the 60s in the afternoons. Eventually, a storm system brings a couple rounds of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by chillier but more seasonable air from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers continue Saturday evening, then taper by 9 p.m. as temperatures fall to near 50 degrees.

Saturday night stays mostly cloudy and dry with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday starts with lots of cloud cover during the morning. Some breaks in the clouds are likely during the afternoon hours as high temperatures reach the 60-degree mark.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see rain showers, perhaps even a few storms, mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Nighttime temperatures stay in the 50s while afternoon temperatures reach the 60s.

Thursday turns chillier with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible.

Flurries are likely Thursday night into Friday morning as low temperatures drop back towards freezing.

Friday afternoon stays mostly cloudy and chilly but turns drier as temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.