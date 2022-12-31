Herd falls to Dukes

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -- — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison beat Marshall 72-66 on Saturday.

Edwards added six rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt). Noah Freidel scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Mezie Offurum was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd (12-3, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven assists and two steals. Marshall also got 16 points, three steals and three blocks from Obinna Anochili-Killen. In addition, Andrew Taylor finished with 16 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. James Madison hosts Texas State while Marshall travels to play Georgia Southern.

