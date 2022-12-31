Iowa posts 1st Music City Bowl shutout topping Kentucky 21-0

UK freshman quarterback Destin Wade finished the game 16-30 with 98 yards passing and a pair of interceptions that led to Iowa touchdowns.
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44)...
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Iowa Hawkeyes posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24 years by beating Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories among Big Ten coaches with his 10th. Iowa got a bit of payback for last season’s loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes defense outscored its offense, returning two interceptions for TDs in the second quarter.

Kentucky finished the season losing for the third time in four games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

