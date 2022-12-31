No. 19 Kentucky beats Louisville, 86-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and No. 19 Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville 86-63.

The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights resumed Saturday after a one-year pause with the Wildcats jumping out quickly and surviving a couple of rallies by the Cardinals.

Kentucky made nine of its first 12 attempts and finished 33 of 55 from the floor.

El Ellis had 23 points for Louisville, which failed to give first-year coach Kenny Payne a win in his first game against the team he worked for 10 years as an assistant.

