Person struck and killed by vehicle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street.
Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.
The Huntington Police Department is investigating.
