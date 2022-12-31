Person struck and killed by vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

