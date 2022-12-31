Person struck and killed by vehicle

Person hit and killed by vehicle
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday.
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio

Latest News

State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
Person hit and killed by vehicle
Person hit and killed by vehicle
New senior center opens in Proctorville
New senior center opens in Proctorville
Dealing with sadness around the holidays
Dealing with sadness around the holidays