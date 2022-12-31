State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water

State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon.

The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January.

According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) entered an order Friday allowing the increase for WVAW to allow for infrastructure improvements to its system after it received a ‘D’ grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The company explained the increase comes from a nearly 6% surcharge to help fund certain infrastructural issues. It will provide for $48.7 million in system-wide upgrades, including nearly $31 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains.

WVAW said “most customers will see a prorated amount on their first 2023 bill, depending on their meter reading and billing schedule.”

The company said the surcharge from the infrastructure replacement program is officially known at a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday.
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio

Latest News

TAEVION KINSEY
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 12-30-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 12-30-22
Locality pay carries uncertain fate
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
Locality pay carries uncertain fate
Locality pay carries uncertain fate