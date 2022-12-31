State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon.

The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January.

According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) entered an order Friday allowing the increase for WVAW to allow for infrastructure improvements to its system after it received a ‘D’ grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The company explained the increase comes from a nearly 6% surcharge to help fund certain infrastructural issues. It will provide for $48.7 million in system-wide upgrades, including nearly $31 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains.

WVAW said “most customers will see a prorated amount on their first 2023 bill, depending on their meter reading and billing schedule.”

The company said the surcharge from the infrastructure replacement program is officially known at a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.