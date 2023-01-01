Biden to travel to Covington Wednesday days after bridge funding announcement

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -President Joe Biden will be coming to Covington Wednesday, days after the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $1.635 billion for the construction of the companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge.

The president is traveling to discuss his economic plan.

“The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Kentucky and Ohio will be receiving the money.

The $1.635 billion will be used to improve the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which runs from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to the Dixie Highway in Kentucky, Mayor Aftab Pureval’s office explained.

The project, which will provide traffic release, increased safety and will do so without tolls, is expected to begin in late 2023, Gov. Beshear said.

This will be President Biden’s second visit within the last year to the Greater Cincinnati-area.

President Biden visited the Greater Cincinnati-area in May and toured the United Performance Metals in Hamilton. That’s where he urged Congress to pass the “Bipartisan Innovation Act,” now signed into law, to fund the manufacturing of semiconductors and other technology stalled by supply chain delays overseas.

The details of his arrival have yet to be released.

