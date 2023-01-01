Candlelight vigil honors teenager hit, killed by car

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The community is showing support in honor of a teenager who was hit and killed by a car.

A candlelight vigil took place Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 31st street and 5th avenue.

The event was planned by the girl’s family and friends.

A memorial of signs, balloons, and candles lined the intersection.

West Virginia State Police said the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy near the intersection of 31st street and 5th avenue.

