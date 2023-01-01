First Warning Forecast | Spring in January

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another near 60-degree afternoon was recorded for the first day of the new year despite the persistent cloud cover. Three more days with afternoon temperatures in the 60s can be expected as morning lows stay well above freezing as well. Then, chillier but more seasonable air takes hold from Thursday into the upcoming weekend. While there is a chance for sprinkles or scattered light showers on Monday, more substantial rain is forecast to move across the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be followed by scattered rain and snow showers on Thursday and lingering flurries Thursday night into Friday morning. The upcoming weekend looks dry at this point, though weak systems lurking nearby may change that as the forecast period draws closer.

Sunday evening stays mostly cloudy and dry as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Similar to Saturday night, Sunday night may see just enough breaks in the cloud cover for patchy fog to develop. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

Monday sees more clouds than sun. Any patchy fog would lift by late-morning. While much of the day stays dry, a few sprinkles or a ground-dampening shower may pass throughout the day. High temperatures still reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see rain showers, perhaps even a few storms, mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Nighttime temperatures stay in the 50s while afternoon temperatures reach the 60s.

Thursday turns chillier with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible.

Flurries are likely Thursday night into Friday morning as low temperatures drop back towards freezing.

Friday afternoon stays mostly cloudy and chilly but turns drier as temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.