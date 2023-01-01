Man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300k from West Virginia resort

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Maryland man has been sentenced to prison after transporting more than $380,000 in stolen money while working as a maintenance director at a West Virginia resort.

Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Singh also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2017 until July 2020, Singh was the maintenance director at a resort in the Southern District of West Virginia. Singh admitted to embezzling $382,449 from the resort by submitting fake invoices that either requested reimbursement when no maintenance work occurred or inflated the cost of maintenance work performed.

Singh further admitted to stealing approximately $2,400 to $,2500 from the resort’s petty cash each week. Court documents show Singh sometimes directed resort employees to withdraw the petty cash on his behalf and deliver it to him.

Federal prosecutors said Singh admitted he routinely transported money he stole from the West Virginia resort to Maryland, where he would deposit it into his bank accounts.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.