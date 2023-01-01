Man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300k from West Virginia resort

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Maryland man has been sentenced to prison after transporting more than $380,000 in stolen money while working as a maintenance director at a West Virginia resort.

Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Singh also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2017 until July 2020, Singh was the maintenance director at a resort in the Southern District of West Virginia. Singh admitted to embezzling $382,449 from the resort by submitting fake invoices that either requested reimbursement when no maintenance work occurred or inflated the cost of maintenance work performed.

Singh further admitted to stealing approximately $2,400 to $,2500 from the resort’s petty cash each week. Court documents show Singh sometimes directed resort employees to withdraw the petty cash on his behalf and deliver it to him.

Federal prosecutors said Singh admitted he routinely transported money he stole from the West Virginia resort to Maryland, where he would deposit it into his bank accounts.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit and killed by vehicle
Teenager hit, killed by car involving sheriff’s deputy
2 people missing in the Elk River
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

A candelight vigil honored the teenager Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil honors teenager hit, killed by car
JMU beats Herd
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 31
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 31
Jerica Blair
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl