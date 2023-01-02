Addiction Recovery Care treatment center expects surge of clients in new year

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the new year kicks off, many are getting started on resolutions. A Louisa-based treatment center is ready to help with a special kind of resolution, overcoming addiction.

Officials at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) say January is one of their busiest times.

“Every January, we see a surge of people wanting help for addiction,” said ARC chief administrative officer Matt Brown.

Brown has a special connection to the work.

“I suffered from addiction for 18 years, and finally ended up in treatment at Addiction Recovery Care back in 2014, now I’m over eight-and-a-half years in recovery,” he said.

Brown says their staff is ready to help anyone in need.

“We have nearly a thousand employees and half of our thousand employees are in recovery, so when you check into treatment at ARC, you can look around and see people who are one year, two years, five years, 10 years in recovery,” Brown said.

ARC has a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers throughout Kentucky, allowing people throughout the region to stick to a resolution of overcoming addiction.

“I can remember every January hoping that this would be the year I would finally beat addiction,” said Brown. “I know many people do new year’s resolutions at this time. We stand ready as soon as they need help this January.”

ARC has specialists ready to help over the phone, and online.

On their website, employees are available to chat live.

On Facebook (Addiction Recovery Care) a person can message the Facebook page to ask questions.

You can also call the center: 833-621-0255

ARC accepts all forms of insurance.

