Dangerous Ohio escapee caught near Chapmanville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening.

Jacob Davidson was arrested around 11:34 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On December 29, Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in relation to a November 10 shooting in Morrow County, that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

While on the run, Davidson was considered dangerous, troopers said.

The United States Marshal’s Service, West Virginia State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Bureau, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbus Division of Police all assisted in Davidson’s arrest, according to Highway Patrol.

Further information has not been released.

