Family identifies teenager hit, killed by car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A teenager hit and killed after being struck by a car on Friday has been identified.

Opal Slone, the mother, identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.

The deadly incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 31st street and 5th avenue.

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the teenager hit and killed by a car on Friday night. (WSAZ)

A memorial of candles, balloons, and posters was laid near the intersection where troopers said she was killed.

This incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

