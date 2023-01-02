Family identifies teenager hit, killed by car

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A teenager hit and killed after being struck by a car on Friday has been identified.

Opal Slone, the mother, identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.

The deadly incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 31st street and 5th avenue.

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the teenager hit and killed by a car on Friday night.
A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the teenager hit and killed by a car on Friday night.(WSAZ)

A memorial of candles, balloons, and posters was laid near the intersection where troopers said she was killed.

This incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

