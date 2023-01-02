First Warning Forecast | Springlike warmth brings rain, thunder risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures were almost deceivingly warm on Monday as the mostly cloudy sky made it look cooler than it actually was. Believe it or not, Tuesday will be even warmer as gusty southerly winds usher in springlike air. However, springy showers and even a few storms are in the forecast as well. These showers will last through Wednesday before departing behind a cold front. Chillier air then returns for the rest of forecast period, including the weekend and start of next week.

Monday evening stays mostly cloudy with passing sprinkles and scattered light showers, lifting along and north of I-64. Temperatures slowly fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly cloudy sky Monday night. A few sprinkles or light showers are likely early on. In the pre-dawn hours, some steadier and heavier rain spreads across Ohio, while the rest of the region sees just light showers. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid 50s as a southerly breeze kicks in.

Tuesday starts with a bit of light rain in the early morning, but much of the morning hours will be dry. As the wind continues to increase, temperatures spike to near 70 degrees by midday.

Tuesday afternoon sees another round of showers and even a few storms this time around as gusty winds persist. Temperatures hover around the 70-degree mark but will cool to the 60s once the rain arrives.

Periods of showers and a few storms continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain begins pushing out from west to east Wednesday afternoon as the sky clears as well. High temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Thursday looks drier now under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

On Friday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with flurries possible during the morning. High temperatures drop to around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy with flurries possible in the morning. High temperatures stay near 40 degrees.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, Monday will be drier as high temperatures rise to the low 40s.

