Hospitals in the tristate welcome the first babies of 2023

(WSAZ) - A new year means new beginnings, and for several families in the tristate it meant a new addition to the family.

Isaac and Victoria Miller welcomed their new bundle of joy, Loriah Jayne Miller, at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at SOMC.

Loriah Jayne Miller was born on 1/1/23 at 6:55 am. (SOMC)

On Jan. 2 at Pikeville Medical Center, Desary Young and Bobby Luster got their first glimpse of their 7-pound, 2.6-ounce baby boy - Remington Joe Luster.

Remington was born at 1:35 a.m. Monday.

Remington Joe Luster was born at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 2. (Pikeville Medical Center)

