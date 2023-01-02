Hospitals in the tristate welcome the first babies of 2023

Several families in our region welcomed new bundles of joy in 2023.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - A new year means new beginnings, and for several families in the tristate it meant a new addition to the family.

Isaac and Victoria Miller welcomed their new bundle of joy, Loriah Jayne Miller, at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at SOMC.

On Jan. 2 at Pikeville Medical Center, Desary Young and Bobby Luster got their first glimpse of their 7-pound, 2.6-ounce baby boy - Remington Joe Luster.

Remington was born at 1:35 a.m. Monday.

