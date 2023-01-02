Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that troopers were dispatched to the community of Middle Fork.

Once on scene, KSP reports two troopers fired at a man who they say “became a deadly threat to law enforcement.”

The release from KSP says the individual was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Kentucky State Police says it is the agency’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until witnesses have been interviewed and all facts have been gathered.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300k from West Virginia resort
A candlight vigil was held in honor of the teenager hit and killed by a car on Friday night.
Troopers say sheriff’s deputy not intoxicated in pedestrian struck
Person hit and killed by vehicle
Teenager hit, killed by car involving sheriff’s deputy
A candelight vigil honored the teenager Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil honors teenager hit, killed by car
2 people missing in the Elk River
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River

Latest News

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in death investigation
Several families in our region welcomed new bundles of joy in 2023.
Hospitals in the tristate welcome the first babies of 2023
KSP investigates fatal crash in Pike County
(generic graphic)
WSAZ’s primary antenna signal restored; time to rescan