KSP investigates fatal crash in Pike County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A 20-year-old has passed away following an accident on US 460 in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County, Kentucky State Police reports.

The crash involving one vehicle happened on December 30, 2022, at 10:35 p.m.

Troopers say the victim has been identified as Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek.

According to troopers, Caudill’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck an embankment.

Caudill was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Further information has not been released.

