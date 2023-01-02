Longtime community fixture passes away

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ripley community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Mike Ruben, executive director of the city’s Convention Visitors Bureau, passed away Monday morning, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader.

“Our city is very saddened today with the loss of Mike Ruben,” Rader said in a statement. “He truly bled blue and white, and as executive director of our Convention Visitors Bureau, he worked hard to make our City the best it could possibly be.”

City leaders say Ruben served as the executive director of the Convention Visitors Bureau for about 10 years, including serving on its 4th of July committee -- believing Ripley’s potential was unlimited.

W.Va. Senate majority may lead to less debate
