Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road.

Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious vehicle near the property Monday morning.

When deputies arrived, a police pursuit lasted roughly four miles on Coal Fork Road to Cabin Creek where the vehicle deputies were chasing became stuck in mud.

The driver was arrested.

Further information has not been arrested at this time.

