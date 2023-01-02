WSAZ’s primary antenna signal restored; time to rescan

(WSAZ) – WSAZ’s primary antenna signal has been restored to full power.

WSAZ has been operating on the backup signal 3.10.

To make sure you can still watch WSAZ and WQCW, you will want to rescan your channels.

Every television is a little different, but rescanning is easy.

You will just need to find the auto-scan by using your remote to reset your channels.

If you have any questions, call us at 304-690-3025 and we’ll walk you through the process.

This only affects our viewers who use an antenna.

