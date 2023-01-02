W.Va. Senate majority may lead to less debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republicans will soon control nearly 90% of the West Virginia Legislature, leaving Democrats to occupy just 15 of 134 seats between both chambers.

Such an overwhelming majority carries with it -- significant power. It means enough power to easily override objections from the governor, and enough votes to pass legislation in just one day.

“When you basically have no opposition to something, and everybody’s in agreement with what’s going on, there’s no reason to have that bill read three separate days,” said Sen. President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. “You’ll be able to expedite the process.”

Blair said that may happen more often in the Senate. He predicts greater debate in committee rooms and less debate on the Senate floor.

Greater efficiency -- WSAZ NewsChannel Three Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson asked -- at what cost?

“Is less debate better for government?” Johnson asked.

“Look, the debate that you see on the Senate floor, by the time it comes to passing a bill, is nothing but theater to begin with,” Blair replied.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, agrees. He said less grandstanding and more committee debate could equal a better process.

That’s as long as the debate happens public view -- not when Republican senators meet behind closed doors. Woelfel alleges that happened in 2022.

“The dye was cast,” Woelfel said. “A lot of folks are counting on the minority party, our party, to speak for them. Not just Democrats -- Independents and Republicans, so our voice needs to be heard and inside the caucus that cannot occur.”

Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, says quick votes are possible - but will be limited in the House.

“The Republican majority could pass that motion on every single bill, if we choose to,” he said. “That would be not just irresponsible on our part, but also sloppy. The reason we have bills read on three separate days is so people have a chance to think about them, to consider amendments.”

Blair says the Senate will make it to where you can track any bill at any time from the comfort of you home or office.

“We’ve got transparency through and through here, whether it be the cameras, the microphones, the recordings, the archives, the committee structure,” he said. “The list goes on and on and on.”

The 60-day, regular session will begin Jan. 11, 2023, a week from this Wednesday.

