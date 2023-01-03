2 women arrested after drugs seized

2 women arrested after drugs seized
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two women face charges after deputies on Monday seized suspected narcotics from a home in Cheshire Township, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Misty D. Baird, 37, of Gallipolis, and Amanda L. Rodgers, 43, of Bidwell, were arrested from a home in the 7100 block of state Route 554. Deputies say both were hiding in the attic before their arrests.

Baird faces drug trafficking charges, having been indicted last month by a Gallia County grand jury. Rodgers was wanted on a warrant.

Deputies said they found evidence of drug trafficking inside the home.

