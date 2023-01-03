Tornado warning for Ohio counties expires

OHIO (WSAZ) - A tornado warning issued for Northeastern Adams County, Southwestern Pike County, and Northwestern Scioto County has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch remains in effect for Scioto County until 2 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Northeastern Adams County, Southwestern Pike County, and Northwestern Scioto County.

The tornado warning remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Union, moving east at 60 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter and damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely.

The National Weather Service says locations impacted include Peebles, Lucasville, Blue Creek, Rarden, Otway, Wakefield, Lombardsville, Dunkinsville, Elm Grove, State Route 348 at State Route 125, Wamsley, Mcdermott, Ladd, Mount Joy, Bear Creek, Cedar Mills and Idaho.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.