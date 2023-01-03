April weather to start January

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The incredible change in our weather was made complete on Tuesday when high temperatures set records set back in the 1950s. To be precise Charleston hit 74 breaking the record high of 72 while Huntington only tied that standard. So let’s just call it a record day and move on with it! Hard to believe that a mere 2 weeks ago we shivered as the Polar Vortex caught us in its icy web!

Now this April pattern including showers will linger one last day as highs make the “ho-hum” 60s on Wednesday accompanied by a gusty south wind. Since thunder and lightning are common in April the notion of a rumble or 2 (like we experienced last night) is worth exploring.

After the showers on Wednesday the climate will take a turn back toward normal as highs make the 40s starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Scattered showers are a good bet during that period. Rain showers will fall by day with enough cold air to sponsor some mixed wet snow at night when lows dip into the 30.

Still if you are looking for a return to cold and snowy weather you will have to wait at least a week or 2 as the pattern for rain and above normal temperatures paves the way through mid-January!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.