Charleston city leaders sworn into office

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston city leaders and the City Council took the oath of office during Tuesday’s investiture -- surrounded by loved ones.

Newcomers to the chamber felt hopeful about what they may accomplish.

“I’m just really excited hopefully being able to help the whole area,” said Councilwoman Kathy Rubio, a Ward 8 Democrat.

“I took over a warehouse and would love to be part of the decision-making in getting these buildings rehabbed, the empty houses getting taken care of and possibly doing some affordable family housing.”

“I’m anxious to learn how the city runs and what I can do to help it run more efficiently, do what I can to serve the people in my ward,” said Councilwoman Pam Burka, a Ward 18 Republican. “We have a lot of problems in Kanawha City I want to work on such as panhandling.”

Both councilwomen shared the sentiment of not considering themselves politicians, hoping it pushes the city toward a productive council session.

“I have my own beliefs about how things should be no matter what party presents what,” Burka said. “I’ll bring to the people a sense of unity I’m hoping, I want to do something to help with panhandling, crime do things to help the people in that ward.”

“I’m a business person, I started my business very small with just a couple and I really feel like it’s important for business people to start,” Rubio added. “Just want to help out and be part of what’s going on in Charleston.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin will address the council in a State of the City address Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.