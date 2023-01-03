Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill strengthening distracted driving laws in Ohio

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs new senate bill to prevent distracted driving
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a new bill in hopes of preventing distracted driving in the Buckeye State.

Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat it.

“Senate Bill 288 will, without a doubt, prevent distracted driving, and will save lives,” Gov. DeWine said.

DeWine cited statistics, saying from 2013 to 2021 the number of deaths because of distracted driving has steadily been on the rise.

“It’s certainly no coincidence that evolving smart phone technology has coincide with increasing roadway deaths and serious injury,” DeWine said.

The bill bans drivers from using or even holding a device while the vehicle is in motion.

Before, law enforcement in Ohio could not pull someone over for simply using their phone. There would have to be another violation, like running a red light.

The bill takes effect 90 days after DeWine signs it. After that, officers can issue written warnings only for six months. Following the warning period, the penalties include:

  • a fine of up to $150 and two points on your license for the first offense.
  • a fine of up to $250 and three points on your license for a second offense within two years.
  • a fine of up to $500, four points on your license and a 90-day driver’s license suspension for a third offense within two years.

“Senate Bill 288 gives our law enforcement officers the ability to proactively prevent crashes like this from happening and I applaud the legislature for bringing this to my desk,” DeWine said.

This bill was also created to keep road crews in mind as many of them die in tragic accidents because of distracted driving.

“These men and women are out on our highways, along with our own state employees through construction zones every single day trying to make our roads better,” DeWine said. “Their biggest enemy is distracted driving.”

Driving is something most of us do every day without thinking, but this is a reminder that it comes with a big responsibility.

