New baseball coach to be introduced at Marshall University

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Board of Governors has a special meeting planned later this week to approve the contract for a new head baseball coach.

According to a university news release, the meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The special meeting is being called by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith for the contract approval of the 29th head coach in Marshall baseball history,” the release states.

The university said a news conference will take place Friday afternoon to introduce the new coach.

