Pedestrian struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in Quincy on the Belle side.

Dispatchers say the person, a man, was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

