Police release identity of body found along river bank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to law enforcement, a body found along the Ohio river bank last week has been identified as a missing woman.

The body discovered on Friday, December 30 in Ironton, behind the floodwall on Second Street was that of Alicia Livingston Saul, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office reports.

The Ironton Police Department says Saul was reported missing on December 14, 2022.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.