Two arrested after caught stealing tires, deputies say

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man and a woman caught by deputies loading up tires from a car lot were arrested December 30, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states his office was contacted on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

When spotted on Glockner’s lot loading up tires, the sheriff says the man and woman provided false statements to deputies.

Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston, were arrested and charged with petty theft.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that due to recent thefts of catalytic converters and other items from several of their business locations, Glockner’s has installed top-of-the-line video cameras.

The system has the ability to let the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office view locations when needed.

An on-site security guard has also been placed at these locations and they will report any violators to the sheriff’s office.

