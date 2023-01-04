At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia taxpayers are spending more money than ever before to care for the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a letter from leaders in the state Senate that alleges the agency tasked with spending those dollars of failing to make progress.

“The things that are in this letter are critical,” Sen. Eric Tarr told WSAZ NewsChannel 3. “There are some of these things that need to be addressed right now, because there are kids right now that are in harm’s way within CPS.”

Tarr, R-Putnam, joined the state Senate’s president, majority leader and its judiciary chairman in calling for change within the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Their letter, sent Monday to Interim Secretary Jeff Coben, calls for DHHR to develop a plan and be more responsive.

“The answers you get, usually are vague on why and excuses,” Tarr said. “What they should be able to do is go in and say, ‘We have a policy that says this, and we did this to follow that policy and it failed somewhere here.’ We don’t get that.”

The senators’ letter also sets forth a short-, intermediate- and long-term plan for fixing DHHR. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, told WSAZ in December a solution for DHHR would require multiple steps.

The letter’s immediate focus -- pay and transparency.

That includes higher wages for certain, child welfare workers, specifically new hires and an added boost for those in working in areas with a higher cost of living.

The calls for transparency include when things go wrong, the letter alleging DHHR has been reluctant to notify lawmakers when a child is abused, neglected or dies in state custody.

“We’re not finding out about it until the harm’s been well done and not only done, but repeated,” Tarr said.

Coben, in a prepared statement, confirmed having received the letter and said he was reviewing its suggestions.

“I am deeply appreciative of their outreach and the many recommendations included therein, and will respond promptly,” he said. “Many of these recommendations are similar to what our team is reviewing and some are in the process of implementation. I look forward to working collaboratively with the West Virginia Legislature on these critically important issues facing our state.”

Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, leaves the Senate next week. The outgoing minority leader, in a letter of his own Tuesday to DHHR, said Republican opposition to reforms last year stalled progress.

“They gutted the bill, they killed the bill and now, nine months later, they’re saying, ‘These issues are really important,’” he told WSAZ. “I’m glad they are. I’m glad they’ve come around to that.”

“What Senator Baldwin was suggesting, in my recollection, is throwing more money at a problem without accountability,” Tarr replied.

Among long-term policy goals, Senate leaders want to reduce the number of foster children being cared for out of state. They also want better communication with foster parents and streamlined responsibilities for Child Protective Service workers.

The 60-day, regular session begins next week.

Full copies of the letters are included below:

