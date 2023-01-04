Charleston Mayor Goodwin delivers State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin took the podium Tuesday night at the first City Council meeting of the year to deliver the State of the City Address.

This was the first council meeting of her second term as mayor. Ten other newly sworn-in council members were at the meeting.

Goodwin highlighted the CARE Team which responds to mental health calls. Goodwin said the team responded to 500 mental health calls in 2022 that would otherwise be answered by police and fire.

“I think that the biggest thing we talked about with our work with our CARE Team. I think some know what we do but maybe not to the level in which we do it.”

Goodwin also spoke about the infrastructure plans on the agenda for her term.

“I think the two things or the three things that we were talking about specifically moving forward was infrastructure,” she said.

One of the projects on Goodwin’s list during her term is connecting the West Side, East End and Kanawha City to make the areas more accessible for walkers and bicyclists.

“The Capitol Connector, it is going to come down Greenbrier (Street) and elongate the riverfront. It is going to be the largest infrastructure project we have done on the river in decades,” Goodwin said.

Another item on the list is using the American Rescue Plan funding for what will be called the LIFT Center.

“Redevelop the Kanawha manufacturing site that in its heyday helped build that community around it,” Goodwin said.

