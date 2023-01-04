Grand jury to hear case of man accused of shooting father to death

Jacob Beilstein, who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with his father's...
Jacob Beilstein, who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with his father's shooting death, appears Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Cabell County Magistrate Court.(WSAZ/Jay Melvin)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse.

Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Beilstein.

The suspect appeared Wednesday in Magistrate Court where the judge determined there was probable cause to send his case to a grand jury.

The shooting happened Dec. 22 along Woodmire Drive in Milton.

During Jacob Beilstein’s preliminary hearing, one witness was called to the stand by the state. The defense did not call any witnesses.

For previous coverage:

Son charged with killing father

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon...
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in amber alert
Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant for the felony offenses...
Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope
Gov. Andy Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday
Kentucky Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth address
Chiropractic Care After Car Accidents with Blanton Chiropractic
Chiropractic care after car accidents with Blanton Chiropractic