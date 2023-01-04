I-64 lane to be closed for pothole repairs

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Scott Depot/Teays Valley area of Putnam County.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the eastbound slow lane of I-64 will be closed overnight Tuesday between mile-markers 41 and 42 to fill potholes.

“The slow lane will reopen in time for rush hour traffic on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023,” a WVDOT news release states.

Highway officials said contractors will be using a mixture of cold asphalt to make temporary repairs due to the winter season.

The slow lane will be shut down east of the U.S 35 interchange, according to WVDOT.

