I-64 lane to be closed for pothole repairs

I-64 lane to be closed for pothole repairs
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Scott Depot/Teays Valley area of Putnam County.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the eastbound slow lane of I-64 will be closed overnight Tuesday between mile-markers 41 and 42 to fill potholes.

“The slow lane will reopen in time for rush hour traffic on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023,” a WVDOT news release states.

Highway officials said contractors will be using a mixture of cold asphalt to make temporary repairs due to the winter season.

The slow lane will be shut down east of the U.S 35 interchange, according to WVDOT.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
Flood warnings in effect
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

I-64 lane to be closed for pothole repairs
I-64 lane to be closed for pothole repairs
Goodwin spoke about the CARE Team and infrastructure projects on the agenda.
Charleston Mayor Goodwin delivers State of the City address
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Jan 3
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Jan 3
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash