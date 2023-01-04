Kentucky Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth address

By Lesya Feinstein
Jan. 4, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - ”A pandemic, tornadoes, ice storms, a polar plunge, temporary but tough inflation,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, listing the many challenges the commonwealth faced in the last year.

It has also made a lot of progress.

That’s what Beshear will be going over in his State of the Commonwealth. He’s going to give an update on Eastern and Western Kentucky after natural disasters ripped through so many counties.

“I’ll also discuss the two amazing years of economic growth and prosperity we have just seen,” Beshear said. “With the books closed on 2022, we have now secured the best two-year period of economic growth in state history.”

He’s seen the lowest unemployment rate for the longest stretch in history.

Moving forward, Beshear says a big focus this year is education by passing a new legislative plan.

“Which begins with a five percent pay raise for every public school educator. This raise is necessary to address Kentucky’s shortage of nearly 11,000 public school teachers,” Beshear said. “It’s also time for universal pre-k. Helping young parents rejoin the work force, and ensuring every child is kindergarten ready.”

Beshear will also be talking about his recent order to approve the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky.

“Far too many Kentuckians are not getting the care they need to treat life-threatening and chronic conditions, like veterans suffering from PTSD and Kentuckians dealing with cancer,” Beshear said.

Beshear’s address will begin at 7 p.m. and can be streamed live on his YouTube channel.

