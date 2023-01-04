Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

The Industrial Parkway reopened around 10:30 p.m., according to Greenup County 911.

Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south.

Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports.

The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

