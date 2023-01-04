Man wanted in connection to missing teen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month.

Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.

Sheriff Linville said Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio, was the last person to be with the 15-year old girl when she went missing from the Harts area of Lincoln County in December. The teen was found safe the next day.

Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor, obstructing an officer and phone harassment.

Sheriff Linville said if anyone has information about Daugherty’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 824-7990 ext. 279.

