Multi-vehicle crash closes Industrial Parkway

Multi-vehicle crash closes Industrial Parkway
Multi-vehicle crash closes Industrial Parkway
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday night has closed the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, according to Greenup County 911.

The road is closed between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

Greenup County 911 sent the advisory just before 7:30 p.m. that the roadway is closed.

We have reached out to Kentucky State Police for information about the accident. We also have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
A candlight vigil was held in honor of the teenager hit and killed by a car on Friday night.
Troopers say sheriff’s deputy not intoxicated
The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole

Latest News

At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter
At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter
Local doctors say AEDs could save a life
Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events
WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
Local doctors say AEDs could save a life
Local doctors say AEDs could save a life