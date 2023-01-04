Multi-vehicle crash closes Industrial Parkway

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday night has closed the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, according to Greenup County 911.

The road is closed between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

Greenup County 911 sent the advisory just before 7:30 p.m. that the roadway is closed.

We have reached out to Kentucky State Police for information about the accident. We also have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.