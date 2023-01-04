Queen of Clean | Cleaning your white shoes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

HOW TO CLEAN WHITE SHOES

Clean your kicks with something you use every day.

How to:

1. Wet an old toothbrush and apply white non-gel toothpaste to them.

2. Wet the shoe and scrub with the toothpaste and brush working on the dirty areas.

3. This will start the stain removal process.

4. Prepare the shoes to go into the washing machine.

5. Put them in in a zip up mesh laundry bag with your regular detergent and ½ cup of Twenty Mule Team Borax. Run through the short cycle with warm water.

6. When done, re-shape the shoes and dry out in the sunlight. Once dry, apply a dirt repellant like Scotchgard for Fabric or a leather protector for leather shoes.

Why it Works:

It is a mild abrasive and contains whitening agents.

Linda Says:

Twenty Mule Team BORAX is found in grocery and big box stores in the laundry aisle. If you are cleaning fabric shoes, treat them with SCOTCH GARD Fabric Protector to repel dirt and make shoes easier to clean the next time.

For more Information, go here: Queen of Clean Website

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.