Spring departs, fall arrives, weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another ho-hum day of spring warmth on Wednesday as highs made 65-70 despite the clouds and showers. That’s a remarkable statement given two weeks ago we were mired in the throes of the Polar Vortex with daytime temperatures in the single digits and windchills as low as -30! But this pattern of mild winters with spurts of cold and snow is likely the norm going forward here in the 21st century. But now we slowly settle back to a more normal clime with temperatures in time borderline for a little wet snow, emphasis on little.

It starts tonight with a west wind blowing chillier air our way. Skies partially clear temperatures will fall back to the upper 30s in many spots by dawn. Then Thursday turns into the pick day of the week as sunshine is joined by a smattering of friendly cumulus clouds enroute to a fall-like high of 50.

The push back to normality will finally see a near freezing morning on Friday when a few snow flurries will be close-by. Look for a coating of snow in the high country come first light of Friday with the ski lodges picking up a few inches. Then Friday will feature a stiff west breeze with clouds succumbing to some afternoon sun. It’s a flip of the coin we hit 40 degrees which is where we should be in early January.

The weekend will feature plenty of clouds with the chance of a little light snow Saturday morning then a light rain pattern likely on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

