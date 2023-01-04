Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4.

The sheriff’s office reports Gauvin exited Route 19 and led deputies onto Legends Highway, reaching speeds over 70 miles per hour.

Eventually, Gauvin did stop the vehicle, but deputies say he got out of the car and ran off.

The sheriff’s office says Gauvin was quickly arrested in a wooded area nearby.

Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant for the felony offenses of grand larceny and felony destruction of property,

In addition, deputies say Gauvin was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, reckless driving, defective equipment, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Gauvin is awaiting court proceedings in Fayette County and is facing extradition to Virginia.

