2 indicted in connection with man’s murder

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed.

On March 8, police found Gomez’s body in a secluded area along Carson Road.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford were indicted on a number of charges, including murder, robbery and concealing a dead body.

Both are expected in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

