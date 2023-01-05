2 indicted in connection with man’s murder

2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed.

On March 8, police found Gomez’s body in a secluded area along Carson Road.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford were indicted on a number of charges, including murder, robbery and concealing a dead body.

Both are expected in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

For previous coverage:

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Mason County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Slow chill down toward normal next few days
First Warning Forecast
The frigid cold from the polar vortex continues to leave an impact nearly two weeks later.
Water damage delays students’ return in Minford
West Virginia American Water is requesting to increase its base rate by more than 27% again...
Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase
The frigid cold from the polar vortex continues to leave an impact nearly two weeks later.
Water damage delays students' return in Minford