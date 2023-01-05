35th annual West Virginia Toughman in Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local fighters are entering the ring at Mountain Health Arena this weekend.

The 35th annual West Virginia Toughman competition is back Jan. 6 and 7.

President of WV Toughman, Jerry Thomas, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store.

