35th annual West Virginia Toughman in Huntington this weekend

West Virginia Toughman Contest 2023
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local fighters are entering the ring at Mountain Health Arena this weekend.

The 35th annual West Virginia Toughman competition is back Jan. 6 and 7.

President of WV Toughman, Jerry Thomas, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store.

You can learn more here.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

