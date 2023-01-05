Chill down into Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -So far this winter is known for a brutal POLAT VORTEX with a light snow and here in January a strong of springy days with highs in the 60s and even for a day 70s. So Thursday’s highs near 50 began a trend back toward more reasonable weather. Granted 50 is still well above the normal high of 50 but it is a baby step toward typical January weather.

Tonight and Friday another baby step will be noticed as temperatures dip into the 30s and hang out there all day long. The scattered morning flurries will turn into snow showers in the high country where a coating of snow and even a few inches at ski lodges.

Saturday offers a challenge as a quick moving swath of light snow and rain will mainly pass just to or west. Let’s see if we get a coating of snow on hills in the Kentucky Coalfields around dawn. Otherwise a cloud shrouded day will be rather dull with temperatures in the 40s.

By Sunday a wave of light rain will cross the region. With temperatures near 50 we would see rain.

Next week temperatures will be modest with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Late next week and into the King Holiday weekend the weather may turn quite wintry with cold air and southern moisture perhaps giving us our second snow of the season. We shall see.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.