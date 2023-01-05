Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive.

No injuries were reported.

No other information has been released.

