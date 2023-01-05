Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive.

No injuries were reported.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation

Latest News

A man was transported from the scene in the 900 block of West 3rd Street to the hospital.
Man taken to hospital following stabbing, police say
Accident on Campbells Creek Drive
Tractor trailer accident ties up traffic
Simpson Dental talks about dental insurance
Simpson Dental talks about dental insurance
Tony Cavalier recaps 2022's weather
Tony Cavalier recaps 2022′s weather