Hannan Wildcats to get new gym floor but lose remaining home basketball games

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a pipe burst on Christmas Day near the Hannan Wildcats gym, WSAZ got a tour of the cleanup efforts from Superintendent Keith Burdette in an attempt to dry the gym floor to save it.

However, the floor couldn’t be salvaged. At an emergency meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday night, district leaders voted to replace the floor in its entirety.

Not only does it come with an unexpected expense, but the Wildcats also pay the price of taking their remaining home basketball games on the road.

“It’s tough but I think actually every team, I think has handled it well,” Kellie Thomas, the Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach said Wednesday. “We’ve worked together trying to finagle practices and but, you know, we’ve been through worse so we’ll get through this.”

Superintendent Burdette said once a contractor is selected to replace the current floor, it could be between six and eight weeks for the gym to reopen and while he is confident it can be done quickly, it does not time out with the remaining home basketball games for the Wildcats.

Thomas, who also teaches physical education at the school, said the situation adds the challenge of finding new ways to keep students healthy during the winter.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of workout videos and days that we can’t get outside and do physical activities or games, some yoga, meditation type things working on mental health,” she explained. “I think as long as we can get outside and do stuff, as long as the weather lets us, I think we’ll be OK. But they understand. It happens. I mean, nobody did it on purpose. And, you know, it was just a, it was just a mishap. So, you know, nothing we can do about it.”

Thomas said while it will be difficult to replicate the environment of a Wildcat home game, the sportsmanship extended to the team from other schools and practice facilities in the area will be the true season MVP.

“It’s good to know that people have enough compassion for and it’s for the kids,” she said. “It’s not for me, it’s not for any other coach. It’s for the kids and to have their home season taken away from them here. It’s been tough for them. But at least we still get to play.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.