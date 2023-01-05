Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, an out-of-county reconstructionist team traveled to the scene of a crash that killed a teenager last week in Huntington.

According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 30.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the WVSP field office for field tests.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

West Virginia State Police said at this time no charges have been filed.

