Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state’s ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports is constitutional and can remain in place.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter had filed the lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County. West Virginia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement after the decision was announced that, “this is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple.”

