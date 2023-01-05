Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes

Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes
Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes(Source: WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state’s ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports is constitutional and can remain in place.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter had filed the lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County. West Virginia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement after the decision was announced that, “this is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation

Latest News

Governor Beshear says as of Thursday, the total amount from FEMA is more than $94 million.
Gov. Beshear provides update on Kentucky flood relief efforts
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
Marshall announces new baseball coach
Marshall announces new baseball coach
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting