Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Jan. 1, West Virginia American Water customers are paying a little more on their water bill because of a newly approved rate increase.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said this is not something they wanted to be approved by the state Public Service Commission.

“Public Service Commission has been approving these things year after year after year,” he said. “That’s why your water bill is too high.”

However, West Virginia American Water Spokesperson Megan Hannah said the increase is needed for system-wide upgrades.

“I know that their (Kanawha County Commission) concern is specifically around inflation and customers seeing increased bills,” she said. “Certainly, that is something we keep in mind when we come before the Public Service Commission. Any time we have a rate case before the commission or a surcharge review, and ultimately what I would say to that is we have these costs for a reason.”

Hannah said the surcharge is $3.63 for the average customer, $2.50 more than last year.

We asked Hannah if this is something the average West Virginian can afford.

“I think this is the Public Service Commission’s due diligence in saying that yes, this is what’s best for the customers of West Virginia and for West Virginia American Water,” she said.

Carper said these rate increases can’t keep happening and hopes something changes.

“It’s going to keep going up unless one thing happens, either the Public Service Commission puts a stop to this or the Legislature,” he said. “We have called upon the Legislature to do just that.”

The Kanawha County Commission said the Public Service Commission also approved rate hikes for West Virginia American Water in 2020 and 2021.

